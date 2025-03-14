How Central Are Safety & Security to Life?

Safety & Security

A survey by Statista Consumer Insights shows that among 21 countries surveyed, Russia's neighbors were most likely to name safety and security as one of the three most important aspects of life. This was as true in 2024 as when the question was first asked in 2020. In Finland, Poland and Sweden, around 60 percent of respondents selected the aspect out of a list of 10 possible answers.

Countries in the APAC region have also had a heightened sense of the subject. In China, Australia and Japan, between 42 percent and 47 percent picked the answer option. China exhibited one of the biggest changes, as in 2020, 50 percent had still selected the option (down 8 percentage points). Interestingly, South Koreans were less likely to choose the topic, as were Indians, at around a third of respondents picking the answer.

Countries in the Americas and in the rest of Europe only picked the answer option 34 percent to 43 percent of the time. Most concerned among this group were Germans and Brits, while Brazilians and Mexicans were least likely to pick the option.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

This chart shows the share of respondents in selected countries naming safety & security among the top 3 most important aspects of life.

