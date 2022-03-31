This year, Ramadan is observed between February 28 and March 29 and, in theory, affects 25 percent of the world's population or almost 2 billion people. While not every Muslim is participating in the tradition, it is widely observed by Muslim communities around the world. And while Ramadan is deeply ingrained in the culture of predominantly Muslim countries, those practicing the month-long fast in one of the world's many Muslim minorities often face misconceptions or a general lack of awareness around the holy month of Ramadan, which can lead to alienation and misunderstandings.
As our chart based on Statista Consumer Insights data shows, there are Muslim minorities of different sizes around the world. While a 33 percent of respondents from Nigeria identified themselves as Muslims, the same was true for only 3 percent of respondents from the United States, where Christianity is by far the predominant faith.
Ramadan is one of the most important observances in the Islamic faith, marking the ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar. The celebration encompasses four weeks of fasting from dawn until dusk, framed by the pre-dawn meal of suhūr and the daily breaking of the fast, iftar.