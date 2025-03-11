Long Covid Continues to Affect Americans

Covid 5 year anniversary

by 
,
 
Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S.

It’s been five years since Covid was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. While hospitalizations and the death toll have ebbed following the success of vaccination programmes, many are still feeling the physical repercussions in the form of long Covid.

Data published by the CDC shows that nearly one in five adults in the United States (17.9 percent) have ever experienced long Covid. This is according to a representative survey conducted between August 20 and September 2024. It is up from the 14.2 percent of U.S. respondents who said the same in an earlier survey wave carried out from September 14 to September 24, 2022, reflecting how the disease has continued to circulate.

But as this chart shows, the share of the population currently experiencing long Covid is petering out as time from the peak outbreak elapses. Last summer, 5.3 percent of the U.S. population reported that they were currently experiencing long Covid, down from 7.2 percent in 2022.

The CDC also provides data on the share of U.S. adults who have experienced activity limitations due to long Covid. These figures have also improved with time. While these numbers may sound low, 4.4 percent of the U.S. population is still more than 15 million people.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Long Covid Continues to Affect Americans | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of U.S. adults who have had/are experiencing long covid, as a percentage of all U.S. adults.

Report

Download Chart
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Italy as of January 2025
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Italy as of January 2025
Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU in Italy as of January 2025
Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU in Italy as of January 2025
Cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Italy as of January 2025
Cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Italy as of January 2025
Provinces with the most coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Italy, January 2025
Provinces with the most coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Italy, January 2025
COVID-19 cases in Latin America 2024, by country
COVID-19 cases in Latin America 2024, by country
COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mexico 2020-2024
COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mexico 2020-2024

Related Infographics

German Election

Fur Industry

Workplace

World Health Organization

Real wages in the U.S.

Global Mood

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information