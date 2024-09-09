Countries in Southern and Southeast Asia, in Eastern Africa and Northern South America were rated most at risk for natural disasters by the 2024 World Risk Index, published by German NGOs and universities. The index combines the factors of exposure to disasters occurring (and population density in affected regions) as well as vulnerability to them - meaning a lack of coping and adaptation capacity.
High ratings are often achieved by less developed countries which experience natural disasters like cyclones, flooding, droughts or earthquakes frequently. Coastal countries were also rated more at risk more frequently due to the combined dangers of flooding and cyclones. In Southeast Asia, where high populations as well as flood and cyclone occurrence is combined with the possibility of tsunamis, the risk was exceptionally high, for example in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia. More developed countries in the region like Japan and China had lower levels of exposure and vulnerability.
Risk of natural disaster was also rated lower in many European countries as well as landlocked countries globally. Southern Europe with its increased drought risk ranked higher. The United States reached a quite elevated score of 22.6 points due to its many possible natural disasters from hurricanes to tornadoes, floods and earthquakes.