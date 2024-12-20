In a quiet corner, where numbers thrive,
Lies a factory bustling, always alive.
Statista Daily Data, with its infographic flair,
Crafts stories from data, with the utmost care.
But come December, the pace slows down,
The buzz of creation softens its sound.
Designers and editors, their tasks complete,
Prepare for a holiday, a well-earned retreat.
The screens grow dim, the keyboards rest,
The year's achievements—among their best.
From colorful charts to graphs so bright,
They've turned data into pure delight.
Across the globe, they scatter and roam,
Each to their families, their hearts, their home.
In snow-clad cities or sunlit plains,
The joy of the season forever remains.
They sip on cocoa or mulled wine sweet,
Share laughter and stories, a holiday treat.
With twinkling lights and candles aglow,
They cherish the love the season bestows.
And though the factory sleeps for a while,
Its soul recharges with every smile.
For in 2025, with a new sunrise,
They’ll return with vigor, their passions high.
To Daily Data, they’ll bring their cheer,
Ready to tackle another great year.
For now, they rest, as all should do,
Wishing the world a Happy New Year, too!