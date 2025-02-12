What Sports Do Americans Bet On?

Sports Betting

30 percent of people in the United States surveyed for Statista Consumer Insights in 2024 had bet on a sporting event in the last twelve months. By far the most popular sport among those betting was football, with more than half of those active in sports betting putting their money on a football match.

Basketball, baseball and soccer followed not that far behind, at 38 percent for basketball and 25 percent for the other two sports. Other popular sports to bet on in the U.S. were boxing, tennis and ice hockey.

The survey also asked about the participants’ (bettors and non-bettors) general attitude towards the topic. 29 percent said that sports betting was as addictive as alcohol, drugs or tobacco, while 14 percent even said they were in favor of a ban. Around a quarter meanwhile said they considered sports betting fun and that is was making watching professional sports more thrilling.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: What Sports Do Americans Bet On? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of U.S. respondents who did (not) bet on sports in the past 12 months and most popular sports to bet on.

