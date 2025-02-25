The Biggest Threats to Biodiversity on Earth

UN Biodiversity Conference COP16

by 
,
 
Biodiversity loss

Agriculture and aquaculture are the largest single threat to key biodiversity areas around the world, according to data from the World Database of Key Biodiversity Areas. The categories for the major threats shown on this chart reflect classifications by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which are considered as top-level threats to biodiversity and ecosystems.

As this chart shows, several of the leading threats to biodiversity areas are human-made. For example, the group Human Intrusions and Disturbance encompasses a range of actions from recreational activities to war, civil unrest and military exercises, as well as work activities. Biological resource use includes among other things, hunting as well as logging and wood harvesting. Meanwhile, Natural System Modifications covers activities such as building dams and Pollution spans across threats such as sewage, oil spills, acid rain and noise pollution. The categories of Energy Production and Mining and Transportation and Service Corridors rank in eighth and tenth place, respectively, but have been included in this chart under Other.

The UN Biodiversity Conference COP16 talks are resuming at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome between February 25-27. The negotiations will pick up where experts left off in Cali, Colombia last October, with the respective parties looking to finalize decisions including on mobilizing resources for biodiversity, deciding on a monitoring framework and choosing a financial mechanism.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Biggest Threats to Biodiversity on Earth | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of key biodiversity areas identified as experiencing various threats worldwide.

Report

Download Chart
Actors perceived as most important regarding biodiversity preservation in France 2023
Actors perceived as most important regarding biodiversity preservation in France 2023
International public finance for climate change and biodiversity 2016-2022
International public finance for climate change and biodiversity 2016-2022
Biodiversity funding priorities worldwide 2024, by country
Biodiversity funding priorities worldwide 2024, by country
Biodiversity conservation funding in 2022 and funding needed by 2030
Biodiversity conservation funding in 2022 and funding needed by 2030
ODA commitments for biodiversity and ecosystems worldwide 2000-2021
ODA commitments for biodiversity and ecosystems worldwide 2000-2021
Global key biodiversity areas under threat 2024
Global key biodiversity areas under threat 2024

Related Infographics

Climate goals

Conservation

Agriculture

Foreign land ownership

Biodiversity

Earth Day

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information