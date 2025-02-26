As audiences migrate online, traditional media have taken a hit. This is particularly the case for daily print newspapers. But as the following chart based on Statista Consumer Insights survey data shows, patterns vary on a country-to-country basis. Here, India stands out as the only nation of those selected where reading a daily newspaper was more popular than listening to the radio, with as many as six in ten respondents saying that they had read a daily paper in the past four weeks. Across the board, weekly newspapers performed worse than their daily counterparts. For example, in India, just 25 percent of respondents selected the option, while in the UK 14 percent and the U.S. 10 percent said the same.
Linear television was by far the most popular choice of the three media shown here, with between 65 percent and 80 percent of respondents in each country saying that they had watched it in the month before. Meanwhile, radio was less popular in India, China and Japan, listened to by three in ten or fewer per country, unlike South Africa and Germany where more than six in ten said they had listened to the radio recently.