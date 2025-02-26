Where People Are Not Physically Safe

Freedom Report

Watchdog Freedom House has in its latest report given 41 countries and territories a score of zero for guaranteeing its residents' physical security. While countries at war or civil war, those under military junta rule or failed states are among them, the rating also includes the countries of Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain - showing how unchecked prosecution in absolutist states can lead to a devastating loss of rights and freedoms.

The report states that a zero score means that "people lack even minimal protections from the violence of war, insurgency, crime, and police brutality". In 2005, the number of countries and territories with a score of zero had been 25.

Almost all countries receiving a physical security zero score were rated as overall "not free" by the report. One exception was Ukraine, which is subject to an invasion by Russia an was rated partially free. While large parts of the continent receive poor rating for everyday safety, the Americas still fared better than others when it comes to absolute physical security. Only Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti received a zero score, while in Asia and Africa, this applied to many more countries. In Europe and Eurasia, zero scores were given out to Ukraine (including its Russian-occupied territories), Belarus, Russia, Azerbaijan and Russian-occupied South Ossetia in Georgia.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where People Are Not Physically Safe | Statista

Description

This chart shows the countries/territories with a rating of zero on the indicator physical security in the Freedom of the World report in 2024.

Report

Download Chart
Press freedom index in Africa 2022-2024, by country
Press freedom index in Africa 2022-2024, by country
Press freedom index in European countries 2024
Press freedom index in European countries 2024
Internet freedom index South Korea 2024, by category
Internet freedom index South Korea 2024, by category
Press freedom index score India 2011-2023
Press freedom index score India 2011-2023
Financial freedom index in Niger 2017-2024
Financial freedom index in Niger 2017-2024
Press freedom index in North Africa 2020-2024, by country
Press freedom index in North Africa 2020-2024, by country

Related Infographics

Social Media

Immigration

Iran

Emigration

Venezuela

Bangladesh

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information