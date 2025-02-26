Travel Outlook for 2025: Spending Is Set To Rise

Sponsored post by Booking.com

According to Skift Research's Global Travel Outlook 2025, respondents from all five surveyed countries expected to increase their travel spending in 2025. Indian travelers were most keen to increase their travel spending, with respondents from the country planning to spend 14% more exploring destinations – both domestic and afar – in the new year. These results paint a bright future for the industry.

Shanhong Liu
Data Journalist

Infographic: Travel Outlook for 2025: Spending Is Set To Rise | Statista

Description

This graphic shows the expected travel spending increases in 2025, by country.

Report

Download Chart
Roche's expenses by type 2022-2024
Roche's expenses by type 2022-2024
Novartis' expenses by type 2018-2024
Novartis' expenses by type 2018-2024
Booking Holdings marketing expenses 2015-2024
Booking Holdings marketing expenses 2015-2024
Cencora's operating expenses, by type 2022-2024
Cencora's operating expenses, by type 2022-2024
Mostly planned expenses in Poland 2025
Mostly planned expenses in Poland 2025
Operating expenses of the Metropolitan Museum of Art 2018-2024, by type
Operating expenses of the Metropolitan Museum of Art 2018-2024, by type

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Cost of Living

Sponsored post by Booking.com

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information