According to Skift Research's Global Travel Outlook 2025, respondents from all five surveyed countries expected to increase their travel spending in 2025. Indian travelers were most keen to increase their travel spending, with respondents from the country planning to spend 14% more exploring destinations – both domestic and afar – in the new year. These results paint a bright future for the industry.
Travel Outlook for 2025: Spending Is Set To Rise
Sponsored post by Booking.com
This graphic shows the expected travel spending increases in 2025, by country.