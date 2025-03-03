Asia, and China in particular, are the global hotspot for live streaming e-commerce, creating estimated revenues of almost $370 billion between the segments beauty, fashion, food and electronics in 2024. This is according to Statista Market Insights. The lion's share of Asian live streaming revenues came from China last year - $350 billion. However, the remaining share from other Asian countries still outperformed revenues from Europe, the data showed.
Revenues in the Americas were already slightly higher at an estimated $27 billion in 2024 across the four segments. The biggest contributors was the United States at just under $17 billion as well as Brazil and Mexico. In Europe, the United Kingdom was the market champion with a lead over other major economies on the continent.
Market penetration reached as high as 30 percent in China for food (and 15 percent for electronics), compared to 6.5-10 percent in South Korea and 4.5-6 percent in India. Korean and Indian ranges were comparable to those of major players in the Americans, with both continents favoring the fashion category most. This is in contrast to China, where food is the strongest segment as the country is a pioneer in grocery delivery and concepts of group buying, direct-from-producer buying and live streaming converged in the country.
The biggest players in the segment in China are the country's TikTok, Douyin, as well as similar app Kuaishou and Taobao Live, an offshoot of an Alibaba e-commerce site. Kuaishou, which has been known to focus on lower tier Chinese cities more, is the leading app for food sales. The country's live streaming e-commerce market was estimated to have grown by more than 40 percent last year.
In major European nations, penetration reached between 3-10 percent, with the fashion segment reaching about one in 10 British consumers in 2024.