For some travelers it's not about the journey or the destination, for some holidaymakers it's all about the hotel experience. According to survey results published SiteMinder's Changing Traveler Report 2025 around half of their respondents said that they plan to spend most of their time, or a considerable amount of their time in their hotel room in 2025. Of the nationalities surveyed, Indian and Indonesian holidaymakers were most likely to be spending a considerable amount of time in their hotel while on holiday, while the Italians, French, Spanish, and Germans seemed more likely to opt for sightseeing over a poolside cocktail.
More Than a Stay: Travelers’ Openness to Spend Quality Time at Hotels
Sponsored post by Booking.com
This infographic shows the share of travelers who plan to spend "most of the time or considerable time" at their hotel in 2025.