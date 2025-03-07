A 2024 global survey of travelers by SiteMinder has revealed that using a search engine is still the first port of call for people looking for a place to stay on holiday, by a wide margin. More than a third choose to "Google it" while less than 20% take a more specialized approach by searching through an online travel agency. Only around 1 in 10 will turn to social media and although only 7% will turn to friends and family for finding accommodation, other studies suggest that they continue to be a great source for travel inspiration.
First Port of Call for Finding Accommodation: Search Engines and Platforms
Sponsored post by Booking.com
