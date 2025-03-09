Hotel Selection: Price Matters Most, but Amenities Differ by Traveler Type

According to Deloitte’s summer travel survey, a low price is a high priority for travellers looking for accommodation, but most travelers have more priorities than just a good price. After price, access to activities, restaurants and room size are the top overall considerations, but these priorities change greatly with the type of traveler. Family travelers are much more likely to place an high importance on room size and access to water acitivities, whereas international travelers preference access to activities, restaurants and nightlife.

Thomas Hinton
Data Journalist

Description

This infographic shows the importance of attributes and hotel amenities relative to accommodation price in 2024.

