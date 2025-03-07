Who Reaches the End of Lower Secondary School?

Gender inquality

by 
,
 
Education worldwide

According to the World Bank, humanity has made major gains in education over the past five decades with girls now educated at far higher levels than ever before. While this is something to be celebrated, there is still room for improvement as regional differences remain.

The following map shows one metric used for identifying disparities in access to education, looking at how the rates of students completing lower secondary school varies between boys and girls. Lower secondary school is here considered as the end of eighth grade, when children are usually around 13 to 14 years old.

Of the 169 countries and territories for which the World Bank provided recent data (between 2018 and 2023), Afghanistan had the widest gender gap for lower secondary school completion in terms of female underrepresentation. In 2019 (latest data available for Afghanistan), the gap stood at -30.4 percentage points. Among the other countries where a lower share of girls completed grade eighth than boys are Iceland (-5.2 p.p. gender gap in 2021), Albania, (-8.4 p.p. gap in 2023), Mauritius (-9.8 p.p. in 2023) and the DRC (-12.1 p.p. in 2020).

This data highlights how the gender gap exists in the opposite direction too, with far fewer boys finishing eighth grade than their female peers. This was the case in the Cayman Islands in 2023, where there was a 34.5 percentage point difference, with boys here underrepresented. Four other places had +20 percentage point gaps indicating an underrepresentation of boys. These were Tuvalu (29.3 p.p. in 2023), Sierra Leone (21.5 p.p. in 2021), Palau (21.1 p.p. in 2023) and Suriname (20.9 p.p. in 2021). Meanwhile, 22 economies reported parity within a +1/-1 buffer zone, including four places which reported total parity: Turkey, Peru, Azerbaijan, Hong Kong.

It is worth noting that, as is often the case, data lags mean it is difficult to fully represent the degree to which a country’s gender gap in education completion has improved or worsened today. For example, this will be the case with Afghanistan, where access to female education has declined drastically since the Taliban came into power in 2021.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Who Reaches the End of Lower Secondary School? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the percentage point gender gap between students completing lower secondary school education.

Report

Download Chart
Capital expenditure of public lower secondary schools in Turkey 2011-2023
Capital expenditure of public lower secondary schools in Turkey 2011-2023
Capital expenditure value of private lower secondary schools in Turkey 2011-2023
Capital expenditure value of private lower secondary schools in Turkey 2011-2023
Volume of lower secondary school expenditure per student in Turkey 2011-2023
Volume of lower secondary school expenditure per student in Turkey 2011-2023
Lower secondary students in Brazil in 2019-2023
Lower secondary students in Brazil in 2019-2023
Current expenditure of public lower secondary education schools in Turkey 2011-2023
Current expenditure of public lower secondary education schools in Turkey 2011-2023
Volume of lower secondary school expenditure in Turkey 2011-2023
Volume of lower secondary school expenditure in Turkey 2011-2023

Related Infographics

International Women's Day

Society

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information