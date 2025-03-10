According to a report published in October by the American Immigration Council, U.S. industries construction and agriculture are reliant on undocumented labor, with between 13-14 percent of their workforce having come to the country illegally. This number was an estimated 7.1 percent in hospitality.
The report details that jobs unpopular with the U.S. population, for example in meat production or cleaning in kitchens and hotels, often went to undocumented individuals. It further estimates that in 2022, more than one third of plasterers, stucco masons, drywall installers, ceiling tilers and roofers in the U.S. were undocumented as were one quarter of construction laborers, agricultural graders, agricultural sorters, agricultural laborers and housekeeping cleaners. A loss of a significant number of these laborers through deportation by the Trump administration could have a ripple effect through the entire economy and affect all U.S. companies and workers, the research says.
More industries with a high share of undocumented workers include wholesale trade, transporting and warehousing as well as manufacturing, among others. Overall, the U.S. is estimated to have 7.5 million undocumented workers, or 4.6 percent of the country's workforce. As undocumented immigrants are more likely to be working due to their age makeup, this is despite the fact that they make up only 3.3 percent of the population.