Tourism Overnight Stays Surpass Pre-Covid Benchmark in Europe

From 2019 to 2021 the number of tourist nights spent at European tourist accommodations in the first six months of the year fell from 1,182 million to just 407 million. This low point for the accommodation sector marked the height of the coronavirus pandemic but as travel and tourism began to pick up again in 2022, the number of overnight stays at European accommodations rose accordingly.

This infographic shows the total number of nights spent in EU tourist accommodations in the first six months of 2019-2023.

