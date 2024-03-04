Japan's Unexpected Stock Market Rally

Nikkei 225

Japanese benchmark index Nikkei 225 surpassed the 40,000 point mark for the first time today in a surprising stock market rally that has been continuing despite the generally weak Japanese and world economy. The AI boom boosted Japanese semiconductor stocks more than expected, contributing majorly to the good results.

In mid-February, the index had for the first time surpassed levels from before the country’s devastating assets bubble burst in 1989/1990, from which the economy is thought to have never recovered. Around the same time, the Japanese economy slid from the world’s third-largest to its fourth-largest – having been overtaken by Germany's - to much international coverage. While Japanese stocks are aided by the weak yen and cheap buying prospects in internationally known companies, experts believe that the index’s strength could show that the Japanese economy is regaining stream amid better company earnings, stronger hiring and corporate governance reforms.

The Japanese central bank other than elsewhere in the world held out from increasing its interest rates during the inflation crisis as the sluggish Japanese economy did not react as negatively as those in other regions and it was feared that the move could destroy any signs of life it was still showing. Now, potential rate cuts in the U.S. could aid the Japanese stock market even more in its unlikely return to success.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: Japan's Unexpected Stock Market Rally | Statista

Description

This chart shows the Nikkei 225 Index daily points at close.

Report

Download Chart
Monthly Nikkei 225 development Japan 2019-2024
Monthly Nikkei 225 development Japan 2019-2024
Annual Nikkei 225 performance 1980-2023
Annual Nikkei 225 performance 1980-2023
Fujitsu's revenue FY 2014-2022
Fujitsu's revenue FY 2014-2022
Fujitsu's revenue FY 2022, by business segment
Fujitsu's revenue FY 2022, by business segment
Fujitsu's number of employees FY 2013-2022
Fujitsu's number of employees FY 2013-2022
Fujitsu's R&D expenditure FY 2013-2022
Fujitsu's R&D expenditure FY 2013-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Year in Review

Economic Impact of COVID-19

Coronavirus

Year in Review

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu