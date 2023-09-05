BYD's Rapid Pivot to Electric Cars

BYD

There is perhaps no better example of China’s rapid transformation towards electric mobility than BYD. The carmaker successfully pivoted from international combustion vehicles to what’s known as “new energy vehicles” in China, i.e. battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. As our chart shows, the company did so at breakneck speed, ramping up production of its electric passenger vehicles at a pace European or American legacy carmakers can only dream of.

Within five years, BYD grew its sales of electric passenger vehicles from around 200,000 cars per year to 1.86 million in 2022, all while gradually phasing out production of gasoline-powered cars, the last of which rolled off the assembly line in March 2022. In China, BYD surpassed Volkswagen as the best-selling car brand earlier this year and could potentially reach 3 million in total vehicle sales this year, of all of them at least partly electric.

Just last month, BYD celebrated the production of its five millionth new energy vehicle. After it took the company 13 years to produce one million vehicles, it took just 18 months to produce the next two million plug-in EVs and now less than a year to build the final two million to reach that milestone. Through August, BYD had already sold 1.78 million plug-in electric cars, up 83 percent from the same period last year.

Infographic: BYD's Rapid Pivot to Electric Cars

This chart shows global passenger car sales of Chinese automaker BYD.

