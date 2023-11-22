As India’s tourism industry booms, the country is splashing out on buying planes. Earlier this year, Air India agreed to buy 250 planes from Airbus and 220 from Boeing, in what has been described as the biggest order of new passenger aircraft in history.
According to the 2023 report 'How India Travels' by Booking.com and McKinsey, the country’s fleet is expected to hit between 1,500-1,700 aircraft by the end of the decade.
With a projected 10-12 percent growth in air trips between 2023 and 2030, the country is the fastest growing aviation market in the world.