Where Can the Most Chips Be Manufactured?

Semiconductor Industry

Even with semiconductors being integral parts of the automotive and computing industries for decades, the race for AI dominance and more and more of our digital infrastructure moving to the cloud greatly exacerbated the need for high-capacity data centers and chip production by companies like Intel, Samsung or Taiwan-based TSMC. But even with U.S. companies taking the lead in global revenue share, the country lacks production capacity.

According to data from semiconductor lobby organization SEMI, about 70 percent of total manufacturing capacity lies in South Korea, Taiwan and China, with the Americas ranking fifth after Japan, which boasted a 13 percent share in 2022. The picture was decidedly different just a couple of decades ago, with the United States covering 37 percent of fabrication capacity in 1990, Europe a further 44 percent and Japan came in third at 19 percent. The latter was considered a semiconductor powerhouse in the 80s, making up 51 percent of worldwide chip sales in 1988. The bursting of the island nation's economic bubble in the 90s led to it losing its technological leadership role to Western economies.

To reclaim at least parts of its former manufacturing dominance, the Biden administration passed the CHIPS and Science Act in August 2022, allocating around $280 billion to push the lagging domestic chips industry in terms of research and production. Whether this measure is enough for the United States to squeeze past its biggest economic competitor, the People's Republic, remains to be seen.

The data used for this chart is based on one of two annual Fab Outlooks by SEMI. Even though 200mm wafers are still widely produced and used, the chart focuses on 300mm wafers, which were introduced in 2001, can house more chips and are thought to be more cost-efficient. In 2022, the new standard and its predecessor exhibited similar levels of production volume, but these figures are estimated to change drastically over the coming years.

For 2026, SEMI forecasts a monthly volume of 9.6 million 300mm wafers, while 200mm wafer production will allegedly stand at 7.7 million per month. In the latter category, China leads in terms of fabricating capacity, with Japan and Taiwan coming in second and third, respectively.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Can the Most Chips Be Manufactured? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the distribution of global semiconductor fabricating capacity.

Report

Download Chart
Number of new semiconductor fabrication projects worldwide 2021, by region
Number of new semiconductor fabrication projects worldwide 2021, by region
Annual revenue of major chip fabrication companies in Taiwan 2022
Annual revenue of major chip fabrication companies in Taiwan 2022
Global materials market for semiconductor fabrication 2017-2018
Global materials market for semiconductor fabrication 2017-2018
Value of exported semiconductor machines APAC 2022, by country
Value of exported semiconductor machines APAC 2022, by country
Value of exported semiconductor devices APAC 2022, by country
Value of exported semiconductor devices APAC 2022, by country
Value of imported semiconductor devices APAC 2022, by country
Value of imported semiconductor devices APAC 2022, by country

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Mining in India

Microchips

Semiconductors

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu