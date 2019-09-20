World's Top Financial Centers Grow More Diverse

Financial Industry

Established financial centers have lost some of their shine in the past decade according to the Global Financial Centres Index by UK research initiative Long Finance, which has been ranking cities for the competitiveness of their financial industries since 2007. Especially London, whose competitiveness was impacted by Brexit, has lost points, but so have New York and Hong Kong.

Shanghai and Shenzhen are among the world's top 10 financial centers. Chinese locations have been on a bit of a roller coaster ride in the past 10 years, which is about as long as they have established themselves among the top financial centers in the world. In Long Finance's first ranking in 2007, both cities only ranked 24th and 36th, respectively. More Chinese cities have recently been added to the ranking and some also surprised on the upside. Costal city Qingdao, for example scored 708 points in 2024, up from 594 in 2016. In the aftermath of the Great Depression, U.S. financial centers other than New York also slid down the ranking, but have since recovered.

More Asian cities are now trying to take the leap to the top of the list of global financial centers. South Korean capital Seoul, currently ranked 11th, has been investing more than $200 million over the course of five years to bolster the city's standing as a financial hub. The goal of the plan is to attract more than 250 foreign financial firms and $30 billion in foreign direct investment by 2030, according to the Korea Herald.

The Long Finance ranking takes into account business environment, financial sector development, infrastructure, human capital and reputational factors, among others.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: World's Top Financial Centers Grow More Diverse | Statista

Description

This chart shows index ratings for selected global financial centers in 2014 and 2024 (1,000=most competitive).

Report

Download Chart
Leading financial centers worldwide 2024
Leading financial centers worldwide 2024
Leading financial centers in Western Europe 2024
Leading financial centers in Western Europe 2024
Leading financial centers in North America 2024
Leading financial centers in North America 2024
Leading financial centers in the Middle East and Africa 2024
Leading financial centers in the Middle East and Africa 2024
Leading financial centers in Latin America 2024
Leading financial centers in Latin America 2024
Leading financial centers in Eastern Europe and Central Asia 2023
Leading financial centers in Eastern Europe and Central Asia 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu