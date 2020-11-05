Foreign-Born or Home-Grown?

Immigration

The percentage of the foreign-born population differs widely within the OECD and two Asian nations are finding themselves well towards the bottom of the ranking. Japan and South Korea – two countries long known for their at-times negative stance on migration – only boast foreign-born populations of 2.2 and 3.5 percent, recently. Only Mexico scored lower among the 38 countries ranked at 1 percent, while Poland's figure was 2.5 percent.

This scenario is flipped on its head in European nations Luxembourg and Switzerland, which had the highest score in the ranking. A countries surprisingly below the OECD average of 14.0 percent was France at 12.7 percent, while the United States hit the average rate.

