Fewer Positions Left Unfilled in Cooling U.S. Labor Market

U.S. Labor Market

by 
,
 
Employment in the United States

As the U.S. labor market is slowly cooling off and job openings have come down from last year's record highs, the worker crunch that plagued many industries for large parts of 2021 and 2022 is beginning to ease as well.

According to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, all but two industries saw their job openings rate drop, in many cases significantly, from July 2022 to July 2023. The leisure and hospitality sector for example, the industry most affected by the post-pandemic worker crunch, saw its job openings rate, i.e. the share of jobs in a given industry left unfilled at the end of the month, drop from 8.9 percent to 6.9 percent over the past 12 months, as the number of job openings dropped from 1.55 million in July 2022 to 1.34 million last month.

The following chart shows which industries had the highest job openings rate at the end of July and how the situation has changed over the past twelve months. The job openings rate is the number of job openings divided by all jobs, filled or unfilled, in a given industry.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Fewer Positions Left Unfilled in Cooling U.S. Labor Market | Statista

Description

This chart shows the job openings rate by industry in the United States in July 2022 and July 2023.

Report

Download Chart

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

U.S. Labor Market

U.S. Labor Market

U.S. labor market

U.S. Labor Market

Jobs Crisis

U.S. Job Market

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu