In the U.S. rooms booked using online travel platforms accounted for almost a quarter of the total room nights booked in the country. This share appeared to be dropping slightly between 2017 and 2021 but was further accelerated by the global pandemic in 2020 and 2021. This was likely a derect result of fewer international visitors in the country, of which tend to favor online platforms to book accommodations and holidays in the United States.
Online travel platforms account for a small share of U.S. accommodation bookings
Description
This infographic shows the number and share of all accommodation room nights in the United States from 2017 to 2021.