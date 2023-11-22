The American Holidays Most Dangerous for Drivers

Holidays

Thanksgiving and Independence Day are the most dangerous holidays for drivers in the United States this year. Due to fatigue, impaired, distracted or careless driving, traffic fatalities spike during holiday breaks every year. Many of the deaths happening on America's roads are preventable, according to the National Safety Council.

The organization projects that 507 traffic deaths will occur between tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 22, and the end of Sunday. Independence Day, which was on a Tuesday in 2023, is counted as an equally long holiday period this year - running from Friday night to Tuesday night. According to the latest estimates, July 4 cost 619 lives this year due to traffic accidents. All other holidays in 2023 have break periods of 3.5 days associated with them, causing fatality estimates to be somewhat lower.

Christmas Day in 2018 as well as New Year's and Independence Day in 2019 all ran for 4.5 days, as did Thanksgiving, which is always on a Thursday. In this most comparable scenario, July 4 was still the deadliest holiday while the results for the rest were more similar, despite Memorial Day and Labor Day always running for 3.5 days. Alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities in fact diverge more predictably from the annual average on these two occasions, as they do on Independence Day and New Year's Day. Besides designating a sober driver or arranging alternative transportation for the holidays, the National Safety Council proposes practicing defensive driving, buckling up, avoiding distractions and being wary of fatigue as the roads fill up once more ahead of the holiday season.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The American Holidays Most Dangerous for Drivers | Statista

Description

This chart shows traffic fatalities during during different holiday periods in the U.S.

Report

Download Chart
Share of road traffic accident casualties in Japan 2022, by road user
Share of road traffic accident casualties in Japan 2022, by road user
Road traffic accident numbers in Japan 2010-2022
Road traffic accident numbers in Japan 2010-2022
Admission rate of injured pedestrians in Scotland in 2021/22, by age and gender
Admission rate of injured pedestrians in Scotland in 2021/22, by age and gender
Largest German cities ranked by safety of walking and cycling 2022
Largest German cities ranked by safety of walking and cycling 2022
Leading holiday travel destinations visited by UK travelers 2019-2022
Leading holiday travel destinations visited by UK travelers 2019-2022
Leading holiday travel destinations visited by UK travelers 2019-2022, by spending
Leading holiday travel destinations visited by UK travelers 2019-2022, by spending

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Holiday season

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu