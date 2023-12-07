Christmas Vacations Score Low on This Year's Wishlists

Travel and tourism in the U.S.

While Christmas and the holiday season are usually reserved for spending time at home alone, with friends or visiting family, some people, for example, like to trade in the Western climate for warmer weather or engage in a winter sports vacation over the holiday break. Our chart based on data from the Statista Consumer Insights Christmas and Holiday Season special shows that the percentage of people going on Christmas vacation this year is comparatively low.

Of the six markets analyzed in this seasonal survey, Brazil is the only country where the share of respondents claiming that they want to spend the holiday season on vacation hit double figures. This isn't necessarily due to geographical or weather reasons, as only seven percent of Mexicans surveyed were planning a Christmas vacation, the same share as in Germany and the United Kingdom.

Across all surveyed countries, spending Christmas at home was the most popular option, with percentage shares ranging from 53 percent (France and Mexico) to 66 percent (United Kingdom). Options that consistently rank lower than going on vacation are spending the holidays at an event, at a restaurant and at work.

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

This chart shows the share of respondents who will spend the holiday season on vacation.

Menu