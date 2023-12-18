The Health Problems Americans Are Most Worried About

Finances are top of mind for many Americans when it comes to health concerns, according to a survey by Statista’s Consumer Insights conducted November 10-23. Six in ten respondents said that they were either very or rather concerned about their financial situation if they were to become seriously ill.

The survey asked respondents in seven other countries the same question, and found that the U.S. is fairly alone in their financial worry. Where air pollution followed in rank 5 for the U.S., it was the most cited concern in Brazil, India, Mexico and France. The second most commonly selected concern in the U.S. - harmful substances in food - was also the second pick for respondents in India, France, China and Germany.

As the following chart shows, around four in ten U.S. respondents said they felt either very or rather worried about antibiotic resistance - a threat expected to increase drastically in the coming years.

Anna Fleck

Infographic: The Health Problems Americans Are Most Worried About | Statista

This chart shows the share of U.S. respondents feeling very/rather worried about different health-related issues.

