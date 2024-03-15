Top 10 Nature Destinations in Southeast Asia

Digitalization of the travel industry

Travelers visiting Southeast Asia are spoilt for choice when it comes to beautiful nature destinations - and Booking.com has taken on the impossible task of ranking a top 10 in the region. The ranking, which is based on the number of user endorsements for the keywords "nature", "nature walks" and "mountains" for each location, has named Chiang Mai in Thailand at the top of the list.

Thomas Hinton
Data Journalist

Infographic: Top 10 Nature Destinations in Southeast Asia | Statista

Description

This chart shows the top 10 nature destinations in Southeast Asia according to Booking.com users.

Pensions

