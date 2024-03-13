Which Countries Have a Legal Cannabis Market?

Cannabis

by 
,
 
Global cannabis market

Non-medical cannabis sales are forecast to surge by around 74 percent in the United States between 2024 and 2028, increasing from $20.2 billion to $35.1 billion. This is according to estimates calculated on July 2023 by analysts at Statista Market Insights and is based on the 11 countries in which cannabis was fully or partially legalized in around the world.

The U.S. is already the biggest market for non-medical legal cannabis worldwide. Its market is expected to continue to grow in the next few years, becoming almost seven times bigger than the next largest market, neighboring Canada. Cannabis has a relatively large market considering that the drug’s use for recreational purposes only became legal across the country on October 17, 2018.

Cannabis will soon be legally available in Germany too, with possession and cultivation of the plant for personal consumption legal for adults as of April 1, 2024. As the following chart shows, it will not be the sole market in Europe either, with the Netherlands and Spain both projected to see growth in the next four years.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Which Countries Have a Legal Cannabis Market? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the estimated sales of non-medical cannabis in countries where it is legal (in billion U.S. dollars).

Report

Download Chart
Import of goods into the United States 2022
Import of goods into the United States 2022
Export of goods from the United States 2022
Export of goods from the United States 2022
Wholesale cannabis spot price in the United States from 2019 to 2024
Wholesale cannabis spot price in the United States from 2019 to 2024
Unemployment rate in the United States 1991-2022
Unemployment rate in the United States 1991-2022
Trade balance of goods of the United States 2022
Trade balance of goods of the United States 2022
Perception of the United States worldwide 2023
Perception of the United States worldwide 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Equal Pay Day

Anime

Junk Fees

Footwear

ITB

2024 presidential election

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu