Which Countries Outlaw Chemical Weapons?

Chemical Weapons

In 2015, the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention declared November 30 the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare. Although the underlying convention entered into force as early as April 29, 1997, attacks with chemical weapons have verifiably been carried out well into the 21st century.

One well-known example is the Syrian Civil War, where thousands of people were killed and injured due to the use of chemical weapons. The country acceded to the convention in September 2013, only a couple of weeks after a sarin gas attack in Damascus' Ghouta district. Reuters reports that a coalition of various rights groups and legal experts has now unveiled its plan to create a tribunal at The Hague able to persecute perpetrators of such attacks worldwide. Our map shows that as of 2018, almost every country in the world either signed and ratified or acceded to the convention.

Only four countries haven't ratified or signed the treaty yet. While Israel signed on to the convention in January 1993, it hasn't enshrined any of the measures in its national legislation at the time of writing. Egypt, South Sudan and North Korea aren't classified as states parties at all, which leads some spectators to believe these countries still possess illegal chemical weapons.

As for the 193 states and regions partially or fully passing legislation to adhere to the Chemical Weapons Convention, according to verified data by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, 100 percent of all declared stockpiles have been destroyed and all of the production plants for chemical weapons have either been dismantled or converted to a peaceful purpose.

The Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction or Chemical Weapons Convention is meant to be an addendum to the Geneva Convention, which already prohibits the use of biological and chemical weapons in war but not their production, possession or trade.

The convention text was drafted in September 1992. The treaty was open for signatures from January 13, 1993 to April 29, 1997. Key obligations for states parties of the conventions are not to "develop, produce, otherwise acquire, stockpile or retain chemical weapons, or transfer, directly or indirectly, chemical weapons to anyone", "to use chemical weapons" and "to assist, encourage or induce, in any way, anyone to engage in any activity prohibited to a State Party under this Convention."

Florian Zandt
Data Journalist

Infographic: Which Countries Outlaw Chemical Weapons? | Statista

Description

This chart shows global participation in the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Report

Download Chart
Suspicious financial operations in Italy 2020, by region
Suspicious financial operations in Italy 2020, by region
Leading substances causing pediatric poisoning deaths in the U.S. 2021
Leading substances causing pediatric poisoning deaths in the U.S. 2021
Breakdown of the Department of Homeland Security budget by organization FY 2022
Breakdown of the Department of Homeland Security budget by organization FY 2022
Worldwide number of nuclear tests from 1945 to 2020
Worldwide number of nuclear tests from 1945 to 2020
Opinion on nuclear weapon necessity in Russia 2021
Opinion on nuclear weapon necessity in Russia 2021
Number of nuclear warheads worldwide 2023
Number of nuclear warheads worldwide 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Foreign Excursions of U.S. military

Syria

"Out of Bounds"

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu