When Europeans Fly the Nest

Demographics

by 
,
 
The European Union

Europeans tend to leave home when they are around 26 years old, according to data published by Eurostat. This European-wide average has remained stable for two decades. Looking at a country breakdown, then Croatians are at the top of the list for taking the longest to fledge the nest, leaving closer to their 32nd birthday. Meanwhile Finns and Germans leave the nest far earlier, aged 21 and 24, respectively. In all of the countries analyzed, women move out earlier than men.

Moving earlier or later often has to do with the economic situation of young people. High rents, low wages and unemployment can all act as barriers to emancipation. In Spain, 64.5 percent of adults aged 18-34 were still living with their parents in 2021.

Written by: María Florencia Melo

Translated by: Anna Fleck

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: When Europeans Fly the Nest | Statista

Description

This shows the average age at which young people leave the parental household, by selected European country.

Report

Download Chart
NBA all-time scoring list 1946-2024
NBA all-time scoring list 1946-2024
Biggest companies in the world by market value 2023
Biggest companies in the world by market value 2023
Most English football titles 1888-2024, by club
Most English football titles 1888-2024, by club
Most Champions League titles 1955-2024, by club
Most Champions League titles 1955-2024, by club
World's most dangerous cities, by murder rate 2024
World's most dangerous cities, by murder rate 2024
U.S. monthly inflation rate 2024
U.S. monthly inflation rate 2024

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Prisoner Swap

Grocery Delivery

Beer

Beer consumption

Research & developemt spending

Mining & minerals

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu