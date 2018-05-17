Europeans tend to leave home when they are around 26 years old, according to data published by Eurostat. This European-wide average has remained stable for two decades. Looking at a country breakdown, then Croatians are at the top of the list for taking the longest to fledge the nest, leaving closer to their 32nd birthday. Meanwhile Finns and Germans leave the nest far earlier, aged 21 and 24, respectively. In all of the countries analyzed, women move out earlier than men.
Moving earlier or later often has to do with the economic situation of young people. High rents, low wages and unemployment can all act as barriers to emancipation. In Spain, 64.5 percent of adults aged 18-34 were still living with their parents in 2021.
Written by: María Florencia Melo
Translated by: Anna Fleck