The Road to Net Zero

Carbon Neutrality

According to the website Climate Watch, 100 nations have pledged to reach carbon neutrality by a certain year - that is almost exactly half of the world's countries. The climate conference COP29 that kicks off today in Baku, Azerbaijan, might now give countries the opportunity to publish new goals or update existing ones. Besides sharing and updating climate goals, the conference will also be about climate finance. A major objective is to increase contributions to climate change mitigation, typically paid by richer countries to poorer ones.

Leading the road to net zero among bigger nations is Finland, which aims to become carbon neutral by 2035. In Europe, Iceland is also looking to reach net zero early, by 2040, while Germany and Sweden are pushing the date for carbon neutrality to 2045. Outside of Europe, those pledging early carbon neutrality include Mauritania (2030) and Nepal (2045).

Many of the countries with climate pledges have put down 2050 as their goal. However, many in Asia are aiming for 2060, for example China, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Russia. India, responsible for seven percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, is even further behind, having set 2070 as its target. These later dates might prove detrimental to the fight against climate change as China, India and Russia are among the five top emitters of CO₂ in the world together with the United States and the European Union.

The tracker identifies six countries that have already achieved net zero and have officially pledged to remain carbon neutral. Among them are many smaller states and island nations, with their successes partially attributable to the relatively undeveloped nature of some of those places as well as in some cases dense forest cover, which makes up large parts of Guyana, for example.

While the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is a key part of the net zero concept and combating climate change, it's not its only relevant indicator. Artificial or natural carbon sinks like rainforests are also an important factor in reaching this goal. Therefore, carbon neutrality must be understood as a holistic concept, including developing technology to draw greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, furthering conservationist measures concerning important natural habitats and reducing the overall output of CO₂ emissions.

Katharina Buchholz
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Road to Net Zero | Statista

Description

This chart shows the countries with laws, policy documents or timed pledges for carbon neutrality.

Report

Download Chart
How shoppers pressured companies to take action on climate change worldwide 2024
How shoppers pressured companies to take action on climate change worldwide 2024
Public perception of climate change SEA 2024
Public perception of climate change SEA 2024
Share of people worried about climate change in Canada 2024
Share of people worried about climate change in Canada 2024
Canadians' concerns on the effects of climate change for the next generation 2024
Canadians' concerns on the effects of climate change for the next generation 2024
U.S. climate change importance 2024, by party
U.S. climate change importance 2024, by party
Global climate finance and losses due to climate change 2025-2100, by scenario
Global climate finance and losses due to climate change 2025-2100, by scenario

Related Infographics

2024 U.S. presidential election

Climate change

Hurricane Season

Hurricane Season

Food loss

Immigration

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information