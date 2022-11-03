Who’s Taking Their Vitamins?

healthcare

by 
,
 
Global dietary supplements and functional foods market

Around eight in ten people (82 percent) in the United States take food supplements, according to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights conducted between April 2023 and March 2024. Of these, vitamins were the most popular, with 68 percent of respondents saying that they had taken them in the last twelve months. Proteins and minerals were the next most popular forms of food supplements, with 33 percent and 26 percent of respondents having taken them, respectively. As the following chart shows, vitamin consumption is even higher in several other countries, including South Korea, Mexico, India and Brazil. These are all trumped by Poland, however, where 80 percent of respondents said they take the supplements.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Description

This chart shows the share of people that take vitamins across selected countries in Europe.

Report

Weight Loss

