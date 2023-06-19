U.S. Stock Ownership Is High But Unequally Distributed

Stock market

After years of relatively low stock ownership in the wake of the Great Recession, the share of Americans who are invested in the stock market climbed to the highest level since 2008 this year. That’s according to a recent Gallup poll, which found that 62 percent of U.S. adults own stock in one way or another.

While equity investing is widely considered a good thing – after all it gives people the opportunity to participate in economic growth – it has the tendency to increase wealth inequality, as lower-income groups are much less likely to invest in the stock market. According to Gallup, 87 percent of U.S. adults with a household income of $100,000 or higher own stocks. Among those with a household income of less than $30,000 stock ownership falls to just 25 percent. And because the wealthy tend to have larger portfolios than lower-income investors, it can be assumed that the real distribution of stock market gains is even more extreme than that.

One recent example of stock ownership contributing to inequality is the Covid-19 pandemic. While low-wage workers were disproportionately affected by job losses, most wealthy Americans not only kept their jobs but also profited from a surge in share prices following the initial and surprisingly brief Covid dip. So while getting through the pandemic somehow with the help of government benefits was the best that many low-income Americans could hope for, wealthy Americans accumulated more wealth, even in a time of crisis.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: U.S. Stock Ownership Is High But Unequally Distributed | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of Americans who are invested in the stock market.

Report

Download Chart
Number of stock market accounts Philippines 2023, by type
Number of stock market accounts Philippines 2023, by type
Stock market total accounts Philippines 2014-2023
Stock market total accounts Philippines 2014-2023
Trade revenue of China's stock market 2013-2023
Trade revenue of China's stock market 2013-2023
COVID-19 impact on the stock market South Korea 2023
COVID-19 impact on the stock market South Korea 2023
Concerns of Polish investors in the stock market 2024
Concerns of Polish investors in the stock market 2024
Consumer opinion on investing on stock market or crypto in the U.S. 2023
Consumer opinion on investing on stock market or crypto in the U.S. 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

NVIDIA

Nvidia

Stock Splits

Stock market

Nvidia vs. Cocoa

Birkenstock IPO

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu