In what was arguably the most anxiously awaited earnings release of this season, Nvidia reported its second-quarter results on Wednesday. Three months ago, the chipmaker had ignited an AI-fueled market rally with its super bullish outlook, and so the big question was: could it deliver? The answer is a resounding yes. Nvidia blew past its own revenue guidance and crushed Wall Street’s expectations across the board. Perhaps most importantly though, the company‘s third-quarter guidance promises more of the same, i.e. another huge jump in revenue at a very high gross margin.
In the three months ended July 30, Nvidia's revenue climbed to $13.5 billion, more than doubling last year's second-quarter revenue thanks to 171-percent growth in its data center business. Net income amounted to $6.2 billion in the past quarter, exceeding the company's last full-year profit by more than 40 percent thanks to a gross margin of 70 percent.
To exude even more confidence, the AI chip market leader announced a $25-billion stock buyback, a move typically made when a company’s leadership feels like its stock is undervalued. Doing so when the share price is at an all-time high after more than tripling this year is a real statement, and a sign to those who are questioning the longevity of Nvidia’s rise into ‘Big Tech’ territory fueled almost entirely by the AI hype.
“The world has something along the lines of about $1 trillion worth of data centers installed in the cloud and enterprise and otherwise. And that trillion dollars of data centers is in the process of transitioning into accelerated computing and generative AI,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia said during the company’s earnings call, when asked how sustainable the current growth would be. “This is not a near-term thing,” he added. “This is a long-term industry transition.” And Nvidia plans to be at the heart of it.