The Fastest-Growing Economies in 2023

GDP

Guyana, located on the north-eastern coast of South America, is emerging as a significant economic force. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the real GDP of this country with a population of 800,000 is expected to have grown by around 38.4 percent in 2023 (as at October 2023). No other country has recorded a higher growth rate this year. The main factor behind this development is oil production. In 2015, the oil and gas company ExxonMobil discovered significant oil deposits off the coast of Guyana. The so-called Stabroek block has an estimated total volume of up to ten billion barrels of oil. The oil fields play a central role in the current flare-up of tensions with Venezuela, as the neighboring country claims the region west of the Essequibo River and therefore most of the waters off the coast of Guyana.

The only economy to surpass Guyana's economic boom in 2023 is the Chinese Special Administrative Region of Macau. Known as the "Las Vegas of Asia", Macau has become a vibrant center for commerce and entertainment. GDP growth of over 74 percent is mainly driven by industries such as tourism, gambling and real estate. Government initiatives to diversify the economy and strengthen international partnerships have helped drive economic growth.

Gross domestic product growth is an important indicator of a country's economic strength. A look at global IMF forecasts shows that most countries are once again experiencing weak growth following last year's slump.

Martin Armstrong
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Fastest-Growing Economies in 2023 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the economies with the highest estimated growth in real gross domestic product in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Countries with the highest growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) 2022
Countries with the highest growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) 2022
Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the Association of Caribbean States 2022
Gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in the Association of Caribbean States 2022
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in India 2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in India 2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in China 2012-2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in China 2012-2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) of China 1985-2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) of China 1985-2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the United States 2028
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the United States 2028

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

South America

Public debt

Sponsored post by Booking.com

Inflation in the U.S.

Postal Services

Economy

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu