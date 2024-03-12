When asked about the most effective ways to improve societal tolerance in the tourism sector, 83% of policymakers agree that cultural and behavioral awareness programs are effective. Other initiatives that elicited a consensus of over 80% agreement among the respondents were regulations, social support programs, and financial incentives. Conversely, 3 in 5 policymakers believe that placing restrictions on tourist access to certain locations was not an effective means of promoting tolerance.
The How of Improving Social Cohesion With Local Tourism
Sponsored post by Booking.com
Description
This infographic shows policymakers' views on improving social cohesion and tolerance in the tourism sector.