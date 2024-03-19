27.6 Million People Are Currently in Forced Labor

ILO

27.6 million people were living under the conditions of forced labor around the world on any given day in 2021, according to data published in a report on Tuesday by the International Labor Organization (ILO). This equates to roughly 3.5 people for every 1,000 people worldwide and is an 11 percent increase since 2016, when there were 24.9 million people living in forced labor (3.4 people per 1,000 population). The vast majority of these are thought to have been in privately-imposed forced labor (23.6 million in 2021), rather than state-imposed forced labor (3.9 million in 2021).

The report, titled 'Profits and poverty: The economics of forced labor', reveals the extent to which forced labor is a global issue. At 15.1 million, Asia and the Pacific had by far the highest number of people living in forced labor in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global total. Europe and Central Asia was the region with the second biggest absolute number at 4.1 million people, followed by Africa with 3.8 million, the Americas with 3.6 million and the Arab States with 900,000 people living under these conditions.

When looking at prevalence, a different order emerges: the Arab States were the worst offending group of countries that year (5.3 people in forced labor per 1,000 population), followed by Europe and Central Asia (4.4 people per 1,000 population), Asia and the Pacific (3.5 people per 1,000 population), the Americas (3.5 people per 1,000 population) and Africa (2.9 people per 1,000 population).

Read more on the topic with the economic scale of illegal forced labor profits.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: 27.6 Million People Are Currently in Forced Labor | Statista

Description

This chart shows the number of people in forced labor in 2021, by region.

Report

Download Chart
Rate of victims of forced labor 2021, by form
Rate of victims of forced labor 2021, by form
Number of children involved in forced labor worldwide 2021, by form
Number of children involved in forced labor worldwide 2021, by form
Number of victims of forced labor worldwide in 2021, by form of labor
Number of victims of forced labor worldwide in 2021, by form of labor
Number of victims of forced labor by region 2021
Number of victims of forced labor by region 2021
Share of victims of forced labor worldwide 2021, by industry and gender
Share of victims of forced labor worldwide 2021, by industry and gender
Share of victims of forced labor worldwide 2021, by country income level
Share of victims of forced labor worldwide 2021, by country income level

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Modern slavery

Forced Labor & Forced marriage

Asylum Seekers in the U.S.

Juneteenth

Robots

New Report

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu