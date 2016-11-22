Where Europe's Far-Right Has Gained Ground

Politics

IN DEPTH: On Wednesday, the far-right populist PVV (Freedom Party), led by Geert Wilders, came out on top in the Dutch parliamentary elections. The Islamophobic party, which has promised to ban mosques and is calling for a freeze on asylum and a more restrictive immigration policy, is expected to win between 35 and 37 of the 150 seats in the Dutch House of Representatives; it previously held just 16.

This map provides an overview of the strength of a selection of parties on the far right of Europe's political spectrum. These political parties have their differences, of course, but can be compared ideologically for, among other things, their strong nationalism and social conservatism.

In the EU, several countries have become particularly effective breeding grounds for right-wing extremism. In Poland, the Law and Justice party (PiS) came to power in 2015. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the PiS-led United Right coalition managed to retain a majority of seats in the Polish Sejm; however, the coalition lost its majority in the October 2023 parliamentary elections. Nevertheless, it remains in front, and the PiS currently holds 37% of seats.

In Hungary, Viktor Orbán's Fidesz has already been in power for over ten years, and won a landslide victory in the 2022 parliamentary elections. It currently holds 59% of parliamentary seats and forms a governing coalition with the Christian Democrat NKDP. In Austria, the FPÖ came to power in 2017, but after a sharp decline in the 2019 elections, the party now accounts for just 16% (down from 28% in 2017), a share similar to that achieved by the Rassemblement National after its historic 2022 legislative result in France. In Belgium, the Flemish nationalist party, Vlaams Belang, currently weighs in at 12%, while in Germany, the AfD is down to 11% after losing 11 seats in the 2021 federal elections.

Martin Armstrong
Data Journalist

Infographic: Where Europe's Far-Right Has Gained Ground | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of seats held by far-right parties across Europe in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
Right-wing and left-wing offences in Germany 2022, by type
Right-wing and left-wing offences in Germany 2022, by type
Right-wing extremist criminal offences and acts of violence in Germany 2009-2022
Right-wing extremist criminal offences and acts of violence in Germany 2009-2022
Right-wing extremists in Germany 2015-2022, by type of organization and ideology
Right-wing extremists in Germany 2015-2022, by type of organization and ideology
Left-wing acts of violence against right-wing extremists Germany 2012-2022
Left-wing acts of violence against right-wing extremists Germany 2012-2022
U.S. public opinion on the level of immigration into the U.S. 2001-2023
U.S. public opinion on the level of immigration into the U.S. 2001-2023
Right-wing extremism: acts of violence in Germany 2006-2022
Right-wing extremism: acts of violence in Germany 2006-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Migration

Work-Related Relocation

Migration

Migration

Migration

Capitol Riot

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu