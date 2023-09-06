Proud Boy leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was sentenced yesterday to 22 years for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol - the longest prison term so far among around 600 sentences that were handed down in connection with the insurrection. Tarrio was found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his role in organizing the Capitol riot with the aim of stopping the certification of the 2020 election results. He was not present in Washington D.C. on the day of the Capitol riot.
Four co-defendants and Proud Boys lieutenants in the case were sentenced on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Ethan Nordean, Joseph Randall Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pelozza received between ten years and 18 years in prison.
With an 18-year sentence, Nordean is tied for the second longest Jan. 6 sentence with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced in May. His co-defendant Kelly Meggs received 12 years. Two more men, Peter Schwartz and Daniel Rodriguez, received sentences of between 12 years and seven months and 14 years and 2 months for their conduct on Jan. 6, with included attacking police officers.
A Statista analysis of AP data showed that almost 150 prison sentences of more than 12 months were handed down in connection with Jan. 6 so far. Beside two ten-year sentences for Proud Boy Pelozza and one more person, also for attacks on police, 15 more defendants received sentences of between six years and eight-and-a-half years, including Oath Keepers organizer Jessica Watkins. One of the most recognizable Jan. 6 defenders, Jacob Chansley or the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to three years and five months in late 2021.