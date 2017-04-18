The Oldest People in the World

Demography

The world's oldest man, John Alfred Tinniswood, is turning 112 today at his care home in Merseyside, the United Kingdom. The supercentenarian puts his long life down to “luck” and says that he follows no specific diet, but eats fish and chips on Fridays. Tinniswood, who has lived to see 24 UK prime ministers in office, became the oldest man whose age is validated worldwide after the death of 112-year-old Shi Ping of China in June.

As the following chart shows, the eight oldest people in the world are all women. Tomiko Itooka of Japan leads the list aged 116 years and 95 days. She is joined by two other Japanese nationals, Okagi Hayashi (aged 114 years and 359 days) and Hisako Shiroishi (aged 114 years and 99 days). All entries have been validated by the Gerontology Research Group.

Do these 'supercentenarians' have any advice for living for so long? Emma Morano, who was born in 1899 and died in 2017 at the age of 117 was thought to have been the last person alive to have lived in three different centuries. The Italian apparently put her long life down to leaving her husband in 1938 and the consumption of two raw eggs and some raw minced meat every day.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Oldest People in the World | Statista

Description

This chart shows the age and place of birth of the oldest living people in the world.

Report

Download Chart
Share of population aged 65 and older in China 1950-2100
Share of population aged 65 and older in China 1950-2100
COVID-19 death rates among older U.S. adults in 2020, by state
COVID-19 death rates among older U.S. adults in 2020, by state
COVID-19 death rates among older U.S. adults in 2020, by gender and ethnicity
COVID-19 death rates among older U.S. adults in 2020, by gender and ethnicity
COVID-19 death rates among older U.S. adults in 2020, by age and gender
COVID-19 death rates among older U.S. adults in 2020, by age and gender
Individuals aged 65 years and older vaccinated against flu in Italy 1999-2023
Individuals aged 65 years and older vaccinated against flu in Italy 1999-2023
Share of seniors in Canada 2000-2022
Share of seniors in Canada 2000-2022

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

UK census

Facebook

World Population

Tech Adoption by Seniors

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu