Gas Prices Fall to 2023 Low in Time for the Holiday Rush

Gasoline Prices

Just in time for the holiday rush that will see millions of Americans hit the road, gas prices in the United States continued their downward trend last week. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the national average price of one gallon of regular (all formulations) fell to $3.14 on December 11, the lowest level since December of last year. The latest decline in gas prices comes on the back of a steep fall in crude oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) falling below $70 per barrel in December, down from more than $90 less than three months ago. Back then, the International Energy Agency had warned of a significant supply squeeze in the oil market following Saudi Arabia and Russia's extension of their production cut to the end of the year.

"Historically, crude oil tends to drop nearly 30 percent from late September into early winter with gasoline prices trailing the play,” said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA. “More than half of all US fuel locations have gasoline below $3 per gallon. By the end of the year, the national average may dip that low as well.”

In the first half of 2022, gas prices had surged by more than 50 percent, fueled in large part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent surge in global oil prices. When the national average price peaked above $5 in June '22, millions of Americans who rely on their car to get to work and around were left with unprecedented pain at the pump until prices started coming down in the middle of June, just in time for the summer holiday season. On August 11, the national average dropped back below $4 for the first time since March, according to data compiled by AAA. By the end of December, prices had dropped back to pre-war levels, with the national average price bottoming out at $3.09 in the last week of 2022.

Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Infographic: Gas Prices Fall to 2023 Low in Time for the Holiday Rush | Statista

Description

This chart shows the average weekly price of gasoline in the U.S.

Report

Download Chart
Monthly gasoline prices Philippines 2019-2023
Monthly gasoline prices Philippines 2019-2023
U.S. voter concern over impact of Russia-Ukraine war on gasoline prices 2022
U.S. voter concern over impact of Russia-Ukraine war on gasoline prices 2022
Gasoline prices in African countries 2023
Gasoline prices in African countries 2023
Weekly price of petrol in Ghana 2020-2023
Weekly price of petrol in Ghana 2020-2023
Gasoline price in Russia monthly 2021-2023, by brand
Gasoline price in Russia monthly 2021-2023, by brand
Weekly price of petrol in Côte d'Ivoire 2023
Weekly price of petrol in Côte d'Ivoire 2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Inflation

U.S. Economy

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Energy Costs

Oil profitability

Communications

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu