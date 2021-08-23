The Most Successful Paralympic Nations

Sport

by 
,
 
History of the Olympics

With the Summer Olympics having drawn to a close on 11 August, the next major multi-discipline international sporting event is due to get started this week - the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Meaning the 'parallel olympics', the Games are a meeting of the world's top athletes that have a range of disabilities and have taken place since 1960.

As data from the International Paralympic Committee shows, similar to the Olympic Games, the United States has been the dominant force in the Paralympics with a total of 2,283 medals, which is the highest number of overall victories. Team GB is currently in second place with 1,913 medals. When combining Germany’s gold, silver and bronze medals for the former East Germany and West Germany with today’s Germany (i.e. post-reunification), then the country rounds off the podium with 1,550 awards.

The opening ceremony will take place on 28 August while the first competitions will start the following day, including medals being awarded in swimming, taekwondo and cycling.

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: The Most Successful Paralympic Nations | Statista

Description

This chart shows the nations with the most medals in the Summer Paralympics from 1960 to 2021.

Report

Download Chart
Budget of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics
Budget of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics
Number of events at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics
Number of events at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics
Number of athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics
Number of athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics
Number of sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics
Number of sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics
Sports with the most events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics
Sports with the most events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics
Venues with the highest capacity at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics
Venues with the highest capacity at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

LA 2028 Olympics

Summer Olympics

Paris 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu