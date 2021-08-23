With the Summer Olympics having drawn to a close on 11 August, the next major multi-discipline international sporting event is due to get started this week - the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Meaning the 'parallel olympics', the Games are a meeting of the world's top athletes that have a range of disabilities and have taken place since 1960.
As data from the International Paralympic Committee shows, similar to the Olympic Games, the United States has been the dominant force in the Paralympics with a total of 2,283 medals, which is the highest number of overall victories. Team GB is currently in second place with 1,913 medals. When combining Germany’s gold, silver and bronze medals for the former East Germany and West Germany with today’s Germany (i.e. post-reunification), then the country rounds off the podium with 1,550 awards.
The opening ceremony will take place on 28 August while the first competitions will start the following day, including medals being awarded in swimming, taekwondo and cycling.