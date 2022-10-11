The World’s Best Bars in 2024

Mexico City has been named the world capital of cocktails, with the famed Handshake Speakeasy bar taking the top spot in 'The World's 50 Best Bars 2024' by William Reed. The annual roundup is based on the votes of more than 600 industry experts from around the world, from bartenders and cocktail connoisseurs to consultants, critics and drinks reviewers. The podium is completed by Bar Leone, in Hong Kong, and Sips in Barcelona, the latter of which took the top spot last year.

