Soccer is only getting bigger in the United States, with the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, albeit in the latter stages of his career, an indicator of the growing attention the sport is commanding in the country - especially with Saudi Arabia spending colossal amounts of money to attract players of his quality to its league.
For fans in the U.S. looking over to Europe, the Premier League is the clear winner, with the top ten most popular teams dominated by the English top flight.
As data from the Statista Consumer Insights European Football Benchmark shows, Manchester United, while not experiencing much glory in recent years, has clearly built up a large stateside fanbase over the years. When soccer fans in the country were asked which team from Europe's 'Big 5' leagues is their favorite, 18 percent named the 13-time Premier League champions.
Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are the first non-Premier League teams to appear at the top end of the ranking, with 7 and 5 percent, respectively.