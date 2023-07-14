How Many People Are at Risk of Poverty in Europe?

Social inequality

In 2023, 94.6 million people in the EU (or just over 21 percent of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, i.e. living in households facing at least one of the three risks of poverty and exclusion: income poverty, severe material and social deprivation and/or living in a household with very low work intensity (where adults work at less than 20 percent of their potential over one year). According to Eurostat data, this figure has remained relatively stable compared to the previous year (95.3 million in 2022, or 22 percent of the population).

As the following infographic shows, the share of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion varies significantly from one EU country to another. Last year, the EU countries with the highest shares were Romania (32 percent), Bulgaria (30 percent), Spain (26.5 percent) and Greece (26.1 percent). Meanwhile, the lowest shares were recorded in the Czech Republic (12 percent), Slovenia (13.7 percent) and Finland (15.8 percent).

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: How Many People Are at Risk of Poverty in Europe? | Statista

Description

This chart shows the share of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2023.

Report

Download Chart
People at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the CEE region 2015-2022
People at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the CEE region 2015-2022
France: poverty rate 2022, by age group
France: poverty rate 2022, by age group
U.S. poverty rate 1990-2022
U.S. poverty rate 1990-2022
CPI inflation rate among large economies in Western Europe 2010-2023
CPI inflation rate among large economies in Western Europe 2010-2023
Poverty rate by gender in Latin American countries 2022
Poverty rate by gender in Latin American countries 2022
Poverty rate in Poland 2008-2023
Poverty rate in Poland 2008-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Beer consumption

Mining

Travel

HIV/AIDS

Electronics

EV

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu