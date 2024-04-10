Airbus Beats Boeing for Deliveries in 2024

Boeing

Boeing is welcoming its new CEO, Robert "Kelly" Ortberg, into the fold today, as former company head Dave Calhoun steps down. The change of leadership comes after months of safety issues and the recent release of poor earnings, with a core operating loss of $1.4 billion in the last quarter.

The U.S. plane manufacturer no doubt hopes that Ortberg will turn things around. As the following chart shows, Boeing’s deliveries of commercial aircraft faltered in the first six months of the year, according to the company’s reports. The aircraft manufacturer delivered just 175 planes in the H1 of 2024, down from 266 in the same six-month period of last year. In the meantime, its sole major competitor, Europe’s Airbus, saw an uptick in H1, having delivered 323 of their commercial planes, marking an increase from their 2024 H1 figure of 316.

Boeing has been mired in a series of safety issues since the start of the year, following a mid-air panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet in January. Prior to 2018, Boeing had been in the lead for deliveries out of the two companies, but this changed following the two deadly 737 MAX 8 crashes of 2018 and 2019, and the ensuing temporary production halt of the model. While the same family, these were different planes than those involved in the more recent incidents and they were caused by different issues. As the following chart shows, both companies saw dips in deliveries in 2020 with the Covid pandemic.

Boeing and Airbus are the world’s two major competitors when it comes to commercial plane manufacturing. While other manufacturers exist, they produce far lower numbers of aircraft than either of these two giants. In a report by CNN, writer Allison Morrow explains that since pilots are trained in either Boeing or Airbus operating systems, it is difficult for airlines to switch planes. With few companies having the capacity to produce large jets, both Airbus and Boeing continue to have a long backlog of orders (8,598 at the end of 2023 for Airbus; 5,591 at the end of March for Boeing).

Anna Fleck
Data Journalist

Infographic: Airbus Beats Boeing for Deliveries in 2024 | Statista

Description

This chart shows the quarterly commercial aircraft deliveries by Airbus and Boeing.

Report

Download Chart
Airbus and Boeing: aircraft orders 2006-2023
Airbus and Boeing: aircraft orders 2006-2023
Airbus and Boeing - key figures 2023
Airbus and Boeing - key figures 2023
Airbus: aircraft orders worldwide by type of aircraft 2023
Airbus: aircraft orders worldwide by type of aircraft 2023
Boeing's aircraft deliveries by region 2000-2023
Boeing's aircraft deliveries by region 2000-2023
Airbus - aircraft in operation by aircraft type 2024
Airbus - aircraft in operation by aircraft type 2024
Boeing's aircraft deliveries 1998-2023
Boeing's aircraft deliveries 1998-2023

Infographic Newsletter

Statista offers daily infographics about trending topics, covering:
Economy & Finance, Politics & Society, Tech & Media, Health & Environment, Consumer, Sports and many more.

Related Infographics

Remote & hybrid work

Boeing

Boeing

Boeing

Air Travel

Travel Sector in India

FAQ

  • The Statista "Chart of the Day", made available under the Creative Commons License CC BY-ND 3.0, may be used and displayed without charge by all commercial and non-commercial websites. Use is, however, only permitted with proper attribution to Statista. When publishing one of these graphics, please include a backlink to the respective infographic URL. More Information
  • The Statista "Chart of the Day" currently focuses on two sectors: "Media and Technology", updated daily and featuring the latest statistics from the media, internet, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries; and "Economy and Society", which current data from the United States and around the world relating to economic and political issues as well as sports and entertainment.
  • For individual content and infographics in your Corporate Design, please visit our agency website www.statista.design

Any more questions?

Get in touch with us quickly and easily.
We are happy to help!

Do you still have questions?

Feel free to contact us anytime using our contact form or visit our FAQ page.

Your contact to the Infographics Newsroom
Felix Richter
Data Journalist
felix.richter@statista.com +49 (40) 284 841 557

Statista Content & Design

Statista Content & Design

Need infographics, animated videos, presentations, data research or social media charts?

More Information

Menu