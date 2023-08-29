Despite surprisingly broad support for the video assistant referee (VAR) among European football fans, not everyone's happy with the implementation of the new technology. Whether it's decisions taking too long, not being transparent enough or the VAR simply being used too often, there's plenty of (justified) criticism of the way that VAR is being used at the moment.
According to Statista's European Football Benchmark, 45 percent of football fans in the UK would like to see replays of VAR decisions on stadium screens, which would improve the transparency of VAR decisions for match-going fans. Another 42 percent of respondents would like to hear the discussions of VAR officials, while 34 percent would like to hear what onfield referees are discussing during the decision-making process. As our chart shows, just 14 percent of respondents think that VAR is fine as it is, so there's still work to be done for football's governing bodies.