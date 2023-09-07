Where Owning a Car Is Seen as Important

What is the future of car ownership? In the past few years, car manufacturers such as Volvo, Mercedes and Audi have announced that they are opening the door to subscription-based models and some analysts are now forecasting that other companies will likely jump on this trend soon too.

But how do drivers feel about the idea of car ownership? The following chart uses data from the Statista Consumer Insights’ macro survey to show where owning a car is generally perceived as more or less important among a population. Of the selected countries, the United States ranked highest with nearly two thirds (64 percent) of respondents agreeing that owning a car is important to them. Respondents in the polled Asian countries included in this chart found the matter comparatively less important: In China only 47 percent agreed with the statement, while in South Korea the figure stood at 40 percent and in Japan only 34 percent.

Anna Fleck

This chart shows the share of respondents in selected countries who say it is important to own a car.

Menu